Dubai: Ten pioneering entrepreneurs and businesses in fields such as artificial intelligence, business mobility, healthcare and sustainability were honored by Etisalat at its ‘SMB Awards 2021’ event, the UAE-based telecom company announced on Monday.
The ceremony, which celebrated achievements of small and medium businesses, was attended by Faisal Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for Entrepreneurship and SMEs from the Ministry of Economy, who applauded the success of the SMB community and lauded the strong collaborative support of the UAE government in creating a conducive and sustainable ecosystem that is well-placed to produce successful unicorn companies in the country.
Among the winners were ARJ Holding (Emirati Business), Ascentria Examinations & Tests Preparation Centre (Women in Business), Aster Hospitals UAE (Digital Transformation), Prognica Labs (Artificial Intelligence), Tecton Engineering & Construction (Top Sustainability), Route Mobile (Business Mobility), Universal Medical Transfer Services (Top Healthcare), Corporate Business Services (CSR), Edenred UAE (Technology for Good), and Al Adil Trading (SMB of the Year).
“The SMB awards celebrate the wealth of excellence and innovation in our industry. We live and work in different times where progress is determined by how quickly and efficiently we innovate and transform for the benefit of societies, regardless of the competitive business landscape,” said Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB, Etisalat.