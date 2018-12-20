The arrest last month of the high-flying executive has rocked the world’s biggest auto alliance, raising questions over whether the partnership between Nissan and Renault SA will survive Ghosn’s downfall. He was indicted on December 10 for under-reporting his income from Nissan in securities reports, a charge Ghosn has denied. The court kept extending his detention and his current tenure was due to end this week. They also rejected on Thursday an appeal to extend the detention for Ghosn aide Greg Kelly, who was arrested along with him.