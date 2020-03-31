Here are some of the top business consultants to help you in your entrepreneurial journey

Trade License Zone

This is a one-stop-shop for business set-up in the UAE, offering guidance and support with free zone and mainland licences and visa applications as well as a range of other support services.

Key services Business set-up services; full suite of office solutions, including co-working space, dedicated fully-furnished offices, meeting room facilities, reception management services; and VAT, taxation and accountancy services

Special offer The all-inclusive Care Package is available at Dh19,555

Make My Firm

With over 12 years’ experience in Dubai, this professional business set-up advisory firm offers a one-stop-shop solution that is not limited to assistance on the trade licence registration. Make My Firm also boasts a team of financial and tax advisors, and legal and insurance advisors, who can guide you in any circumstances.

Key services Business set-up in free zones and on mainland; real estate set-up; training institute set-up; auditing and accounting; architectural engineering licence; and medical consultancy, aviation consultancy and general trading business set-up.

Aurion Business Consultants

With 12 years of a successful and trustworthy track record, Aurion is a registered agent for all major free zones in the UAE. The company is guided by Syam Panayickal Prabhu, a postgraduate in law from the University of Kerala.

Key services Incorporation of company; licence renewal; amendments; liquidation of company; bank account formalities; visa assistance; VAT registration; tax residency certificate; and ISO standards consultation

Special offers Aurion offers free consultation on all weekdays; facilities to incorporate a company from the comfort of your home; sanitised delivery of original company documents at your door step; easy bank account opening in the UAE and the choice of remote account opening in other countries and mobile app notification to clients on all assignments.

My Business Consulting DMCC

Established in 2009, My Business Consulting DMCC offers investors the right support in making their business plans in the UAE a success.

Key services Hyper-personalised business setup solutions; full immigration and admin support; opening of bank accounts in best UAE banks; accounting and VAT packages

Special offer The company is currently giving 15 per cent off on the business set-up package to everyone who presents the code SUCCESS-2020. Terms and conditions apply

Business Link UAE

One of the leading business set-up consultants, Business Link UAE offers services all over the country as well as Saudi Arabia.

Key services Professional, civil, commercial, and industrial business set-up in the UAE; mainland, free zone and offshore company formation; branch office set-up of a foreign company; virtual office/Ejari; PRO services; local sponsor; legal translation and document attestation; Dubai government and municipal approvals; UAE visa services; company liquidation and closure; product registrations with Dubai municipality; trademark and copy registration; opening of company bank accounts; VAT consultancy and many more