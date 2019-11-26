Dubai: Crowd Analyzer, a Dubai-based data intelligence provider and Arabic-focused social media monitoring platform, said on Tuesday it raised over $3.5 million in Series A funding from venture capital firms based in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
The funding from investors, which is led by TechInvest and includes Wamda Capital, Arzan VC, Faith Capital and Daring Capital, will help Crowd Analyzer further expand its operations in the MENA region.
Crowd Analyzer, which analyses publicly available data from social media platforms and news websites, has raised a total of $5.09 million in funding, since the company began operating in 2014.
“Commercially, the funds will amplify its presence in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as well as some of the smaller GCC markets,” the company said in a statement. “In addition, the funds will also be used to recruit Saudi local talent,” it added.