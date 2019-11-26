Crowd Analyzer’s Ahmad Sa’ad and Bahaa Jalal. The company raised over $3.5 million in Series A funding from venture capital firms based in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Crowd Analyzer, a Dubai-based data intelligence provider and Arabic-focused social media monitoring platform, said on Tuesday it raised over $3.5 million in Series A funding from venture capital firms based in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The funding from investors, which is led by TechInvest and includes Wamda Capital, Arzan VC, Faith Capital and Daring Capital, will help Crowd Analyzer further expand its operations in the MENA region.

Crowd Analyzer, which analyses publicly available data from social media platforms and news websites, has raised a total of $5.09 million in funding, since the company began operating in 2014.