Smart Dubai says use cases now span eight industries including tourism

For illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Smart Dubai, the government office charged with facilitating the emirate’s smart transformation, said on Sunday it has been working to develop a series of Blockchain use cases across multiple sectors.

Smart Dubai said it worked with government and private sector partners to develop the cases as it attempts to embrace the latest technology across Dubai.

It said the Dubai Blockchain Strategy led to the launch of use cases, a joint Blockchain platform, and the Dubai Blockchain Policy.

Government and private sector entities are now working on use cases spanning eight sectors, including finance, education, real estate, tourism, commerce, health, transportation, and security.

Currently, Dubai is home to over 100 Blockchain businesses, as the market grew by 24 per cent in 2018, surpassing the global average of 19 per cent, Smart Dubai said.