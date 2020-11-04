Saeed Khalifa Mohammed Al Fuqaei, Chairman & Founder, Shuraa Group Image Credit: Supplied

The pandemic has not dampened the entrepreneurial spirit of the UAE, with new entities keeping business consultants busy as usual. Dubai’s Department of Economic Development, too, has introduced investor-friendly initiatives. The groundwork for beginning one’s own enterprise in Dubai involves narrowing down on the type of business, finding a reliable local sponsor, understanding the corporate legal structure, and obtaining various approvals and licenses. For these crucial decisions, help is always a click or a call away.

Shuraa Business Setup, a pioneer in providing expert company formation services, has been helping local as well as international entrepreneurs take their first steps since 2001. In the past two decades, Shuraa has not only sown seeds for more than 25,000 firms with its customised business solutions, but also helped them grow with value-added services, including ready-to-move co-working offices, marketing and advertising, PRO and banking assistance, and VAT and accounting support, among others.

Shuraa Group provides excellent flexi workspaces through reasonably priced cost packages that are attractive for SMEs and new businesses Image Credit: Supplied

Saeed Khalifa Mohammed Al Fuqaei, chairman and founder of Shuraa Group, said: “Covid-19 has redefined our working style and businesses across the world have realised that they can function well without bringing their employees under one roof. However, given that having a physical presence is compulsory for obtaining specific government licenses in the UAE, renting and leasing activities continue to be in demand.”

Shuraa has four state-of-the-art business centres in prime locations, including Empire Heights and Prime Tower in Business Bay, Aspin Commercial Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road, and Ansar Gallery in Bur Dubai. These properties offer 105 furnished offices with Wi-Fi, DEWA, technically equipped conference rooms, administration and IT support, and can be customised exclusively to suit the clients’ needs.

“We seek to provide the best possible expertise to help our clients boost their productivity at affordable rates. Shuraa understands that several SMEs and young entrepreneurs have been hit hard in the last few months. Keeping this in mind, we have slashed the rates for our flexi workspaces,” said Shahid Shakeel, managing partner at Shuraa.