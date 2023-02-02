Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid rich tributes to Emirati businessman and former minister Mohammed Saeed Rashid Al Mulla, who passed away today.
“Today, my brother Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla departed our world. May Allah rest his soul in peace, grant him a place in paradise and patience and solace to his family,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“Mohammed Al Mulla has contributed with the people of his generation in building the state of the Union and left his mark on the economic march in his country. He will remain in our prayers, and may Allah bestow his mercy and forgiveness upon him,” Sheikh Mohammed added.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, also paid tribute to the veteran Emirati businessman.
“May Allah rest the soul of Mohammad Saeed Al Mulla in peace. Al Mulla is a national symbol- one of the pioneering Emirati men- who accompanied the establishment of the Union and served his country faithfully,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a tweet.
“Al Mulla has left his mark on the financial and business sector and was one of the influential economists in Dubai,” he added.
Born in Shindagha, Dubai, in 1926, Al Mulla was appointed as the Minister of State for Union and Gulf Affairs in the first Cabinet the late vice president and prime minister of the UAE, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, formed. In 1973, he was appointed as the Minister of Transportation and Communication during the formation of the second Cabinet. He maintained his portfolio as the minister of transportation and communication in 1977 in the third Cabinet reshuffle and remained in this post until 1997.