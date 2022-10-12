Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched a national programme to accelerate the pace of technological transformation in industrial and productive sectors.
The programme aims to develop 1,000 tech projects and establish national industrial empowerment centres. It is also aimed at exporting advanced UAE technology products worth Dh15 billion per year.
“Our goal is to bring about a unique leap in industrial automation. Utilisation of advanced technology in industries and projects is essential in developing the national economy in partnership with the private sector,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
The programme is in line with the national strategy for industry and advanced technology, which aims to develop the UAE’s industrial sector, increase its in-country value and establish the UAE as a global hub for future industries.
It also seeks to build the reputation of UAE industrial products through the promotion of exports to global markets and create quality job opportunities in the sector.
“Through advanced technology, there are opportunities to achieve our national priorities and aspirations for the next 50 years,” Sheikh Mohammed said.