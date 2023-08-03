Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, lauded the exceptional achievements of entrepreneurs Fatima Al Zaabi, Noora Al Awar, and Afnan Saeed. The trio’s unwavering determination led to the successful launch of Studio D04, specializing in architectural and interior design.
Taking to his Twitter account, Sheikh Maktoum extended his congratulations to the entrepreneurs and expressed his best wishes for their future endeavors. He commended their passion, talent, and dedication, emphasizing that nurturing such talents fosters a leading business community that competes globally.
Sheikh Maktoum praised the studio’s projects, which skillfully blend local culture with contemporary styles, reflecting the team’s passion and creativity, leading to the studio’s flourishing success.
“Their projects are a beautiful blend of local culture and contemporary styles, showcasing their team’s passion and creativity, which has paved the way for their business to thrive and succeed,” he said.
Emphasizing the significance of empowering and celebrating local talents to pave the way for a brighter national future, Sheikh Maktoum expressed immense pride in the achievements of these three female entrepreneurs. He shared his hope that their ventures would soon leave a global impact. Dubai’s ethos lies in nurturing small success stories that ultimately shape grand achievements for the nation.
“Indeed, our national talents deserve all the support and recognition for their remarkable achievements. Even in a crowded business arena, outstanding talent shines brightly,” he said. “I take great pride in the accomplishments of these three female entrepreneurs, and I am filled with hope that their businesses will soon make a global impact.”
“In Dubai, we believe in nurturing small success stories that grow and come together to shape our grand achievements,” he added.