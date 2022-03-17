Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Thursday chaired a meeting of the General Budget Committee to discuss updates on the federal budget for fiscal year 2022.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Khaled Mohammed Al Tameemi, Governor of the UAE Central Bank, and representatives from the Ministry of Finance.
The committee discussed the latest updates on implementing the 2022 federal budget as part of the five-year 2022-2026 budgets.
It reviewed requirements of some federal government programmes and issued the necessary decisions thereof.
The results of the federal government’s cash inflows for 2021 and the available cash inflows for 2022 were also discussed during the meeting.
The committee also issued instructions regarding the competition of procedures for preparing the draft budget for 2023.