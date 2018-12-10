“When we say qualitative additions to the investment climate and opportunities, we are not just looking at attracting more money and new investors into existing sectors like agriculture, tourism, real estate, and others. That is only part of the ‘qualitative investments’ framework. Today, we need to look at boosting innovation, technology, research and development as we are focusing our resources and energies on building smart cities based on sustainability and green economy principles,” said Marwan Jasem Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).