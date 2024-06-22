SHAHN, a leading provider of on-demand truck booking solutions, has witnessed impressive growth in its first year of operation. This surge reflects the growing demand for on-demand truck solutions, particularly within the last-mile delivery segment, in the UAE.
Early user adoption and revenue growth
SHAHN has amassed a user base of nearly 30,000 downloads since its launch over a year ago, showcasing strong market reception for its user-friendly platform. This is further amplified by a remarkable 1,028.02% increase in revenue since January 2023, highlighting the significant impact SHAHN is making on the UAE logistics landscape.
Aligning with market growth
SHAHN's success aligns perfectly with the projected growth of the UAE logistics market, anticipated to flourish at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2026. This growth is fueled by factors like a booming e-commerce sector, increased government investment in infrastructure, and a growing focus on international trade.
Addressing road freight needs
The road freight sector, a critical segment of the UAE logistics market, represents over 80% of the total freight volume. SHAHN's on-demand truck booking platform directly addresses the needs of this dominant sector, offering a streamlined and efficient solution for businesses to connect with reliable transportation providers, particularly for last-mile deliveries.
Looking ahead
SHAHN is well-positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning UAE logistics market with its innovative technology and commitment to exceptional customer service. The company's impressive growth trajectory suggests a bright future for SHAHN as it continues to empower businesses with seamless and cost-effective truck booking solutions.