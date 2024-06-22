Aligning with market growth

SHAHN's success aligns perfectly with the projected growth of the UAE logistics market, anticipated to flourish at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2026. This growth is fueled by factors like a booming e-commerce sector, increased government investment in infrastructure, and a growing focus on international trade.

Addressing road freight needs

The road freight sector, a critical segment of the UAE logistics market, represents over 80% of the total freight volume. SHAHN's on-demand truck booking platform directly addresses the needs of this dominant sector, offering a streamlined and efficient solution for businesses to connect with reliable transportation providers, particularly for last-mile deliveries.

Looking ahead