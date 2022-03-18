Dubai: Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan is putting its Elie Saab designer connections to good use, this time in Qatar. The outcome will be the super-luxury ‘Les Vagues’ (which means waves) project on Qetaifan Island North, with Dar Al Arkan aligning with Qetaifan Projects, part of Katara Hospitality. Work will start in the second quarter and total sales are expected to reach over 1 billion Qatari Riyals. Les Vagues features 70 –super-premium one-, two- and three-bedroom sea-front residencies with floor-to ceiling windows offering up panoramic views of the sea.
Elie Saab, one of the most influential names in haute couture, has been pushing into the high-end bespoke development space. With Dar Al Arkan, the brand has an association in Saudi Arabia and, recently, entered an association with UAE-based investment company GII for a project in London.
Qetaifan Island North is being developed as the first touristic entertainment destination in Qatar, that will put the country on the regional and global tourism map, and Les Vagues residences is an integral project within the masterplan
Dar Al Arkan is currently getting into overdrive with its brand associations, with projects in Dubai with Italian super-labels Pagani and Missoni. In addition, there is also the Cavalli-linked project in Riyadh.
So, the latest in Qatar is an extension of a development theme that is working well for the company. “After our successful project launch with the master of design himself, Elie Saab, in Riyadh we’re collaborating for a second time on a premium residential project in one of the region’s most sought-after developments,” said Ziad El Chaar, Vice Chairman of Dar Al Arkan Properties.
“Our project on Qetaifan Island North is unique and builds on the Dar Al Arkan’s strategic aspirations of regional and global expansion through superior projects that cater to discerning clientele from across the world.”
It was last October that Dar Al Arkan and Qetaifan Projects signed the agreement to develop the project on Qetaifan Island North.