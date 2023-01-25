Riyadh: Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN) has started construction of its entertainment destination in Tabuk, it said on Wednesday.
With a development value of more than SAR 1 billion, the destination aims to transform the entertainment landscape in the region with a wide range of attractions and experiences.
SEVEN, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), made the announcement at the Municipal Investment Forum (Furas).
The destination is set on over 72,500 square metres of built-up area and on a land area of 40,000 square metres. Located on King Faisal Road, it is designed as a village nestled between gardens and recreational spaces.
Abdullah AlDawood, Chairman, SEVEN, said: “We are excited to be bringing our exciting new entertainment experiences to the people of Tabuk. We have appreciated the city’s rich culture and heritage in the development of our entertainment destination, infusing it with Tabuk’s unique features and ensuring that our destination will cater to the needs of all in Tabuk. Our entertainment destination gates will support the local economy, create job opportunities for the city’s people, and enrich the lives of those living in and visiting Tabuk.”
Visitors will be offered a wide range of attractions including a 4,000 square metre highly immersive family entertainment centre, a second junior family entertainment centre for the little ones, as well as a Discovery Adventures centre; an indoor attraction that provides a unique edutainment experience that integrates Discovery content developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.
SEVEN is investing more than SAR 50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations in the Kingdom.