Abu Dhabi: The World Trade Organisation's agenda for a globalised economy is consistent with Saudi Arabia's vision, according to a senior minister.
It was on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia put forward the credentials of Mohammed Al Tuwaijri for the position of the next direct-general of WTO.
This candidacy "stems from interest in this organisation and its active role, which is always confirmed by Saudi Arabia," said Adel Al Jubeir, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, in a tweet. "Saudi Arabia is keen for the organisation to achieve its goals and to reflect this on all member states."
"The Kingdom's candidate will work to serve the goals of this organisation that is consistent with our country's vision of the global economy, with Riyadh working with its partners for its growth and prosperity."