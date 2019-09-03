Inauguration ceremony will offen an array of exclusive promotions for customers

The Safari Group will inaugurate the largest hypermarket in the UAE at Al Muweilah, Sharjah, on Wednesday.

As part of the inauguration ceremony Safari has arranged an array of exclusive promotions for customers.

Customers have an opportunity to win one kilogramme of gold through a drawing, with no purchase requirements, which will be held on October 5.

The mall will feature of 1,000 dedicated parking spaces, an ultra-modern party hall that can accommodate 500 people, a children play area, and a food court.

Safari hot food division will cater to cuisines for all nationalities; Arabian, Indian, Chinese, Asian, Continental, Philippines, Mexico prepared by our well experienced Chefs. Safari Bakery with its own production unit will provide customers fresh and healthy bakery products at all times.