Looking for a job? Businesses in these sectors open new vacancies

Candidates register at a jobs fair. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: More than 8,000 job vacancies opened in Dubai in the month of February alone, as new businesses continue to set up shops in the emirate, the latest official statistics show.

According to the Department of Economic Development (DED), the jobs have been created by new businesses that have just secured a permit to operate in Dubai.

And the license figures indicate that some of the openings are up for grabs in companies operating in real estate, building and construction, manufacturing, hospitality, education and health industries, among others.

February saw 2,204 new licenses issued to various firms, an increase of 37 per cent compared to the same period in 2018. With the release of new licenses, the DED said, employers were able to offer at least 8,515 new jobs.

The DED also recorded 25,269 business registration and licensing transactions in the same month, showing a 27 per cent growth compared to February 2018.

The government body said it has released the figures in order to "reflect economic realities in Dubai."

Bur Dubai captured the largest share of new business openings, accounting for 1,163, followed by Deira (1,038) and Hatta (3).

As for specific locations, these new establishments can be found in Burj Khalifa area, accounting for 17.7 per cent), Port Saeed (6.7 per cent), Al Fahidi (6.3 per cent), Al Khabaisi (5.6 per cent), Al Garhoud (4.2 per cent), Al Marar (3.7 per cent), Naif (3.6 per cent), Riggat Al Buteen (3.6 per cent), Dubai World Trade Centre 1 (3.5 per cent), and Al Barsha 1 (2.3 per cent).

A significant number of these new businesses (33.9 per cent) are in the trade and repair services category.

Nearly a third of them (26.8 per cent) are in real estate, leasing and business services, while 14.7 per cent are in building and construction, 10.7 per cent are in community and personal services, 4.4 per cent in the hospitality, 3.4 per cent in transport, storage and communications and 3.4 per cent in manufacturing.