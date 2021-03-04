Dubai: Supercars are soon coming to a mall near you.
The Gargash Group, the Dubai dealership for Mercedes-Benz, is to open the first AMG store anywhere in the world at City Walk Dubai. The AMG represents the high-performance brand extension for the Mercedes range.
Opening date is scheduled for middle of this year. It will also be the first standalone AMG store by Gargash, one of the top Merc dealers in the world.
“Brands in today’s world are selling experiences which are beyond the regular product acquisition journey and therefore need to expand their brand touchpoints to lifestyle destinations such as City Walk,” said Shehab M. Gargash, Group MD and CEO of Gargash.
“The launch of our first standalone AMG Store with its unique lifestyle format will be a significant addition to our well-developed UAE network offering an exclusive brand experience to AMG lovers,” said Gargash.
The AMG Store facility will also have an exclusive selection of high-quality lifestyle accessories, plus the Weslodge F&B concept.