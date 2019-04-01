The reception desk of Amer centre. Image Credit: Supplied

Also in this package UAE developers are taking malls just beyond shopping

Dubai: Mall offerings in Dubai have continued to evolve, and this time, consumers don’t just get to pay their telecom bills and follow up with their banks while doing their weekly grocery shopping, they can now process visa applications and renewals.

Amer, a one-stop facility for all visa and immigration-related services in Dubai, has just opened its first outlet in a major shoppping mall within the city centre.

The new centre in Burjuman allows residents to process visa and residency transactions, not just access typing services. Visitors will also have access to services of other government agencies.

According to its website, Amer is a one-stop shop that allows residents to complete all visa and residency transactions under a single roof. Among the services include applications for entry permits, new/renewal/cancellation of residence visas, family visit visa, housemaid visa processing, visit visa extension, among many others.

Burjuman announced on Monday that the "go-to centre for all visa-related services" can now accommodate requests on the second floor of the mall, next to Tas'heel.

“[The new shop in Burjuman] will provide visa-related transactions and other government services, all under the direct supervision of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA),” the mall said.

Amer Image Credit: Supplied

The centre is entirely operated by trained Emirati staff and smart technology and it can handle at least 6,000 transactions daily.

The new shop will benefit both businesses and workers in Dubai, with visitors now able to process transactions for a number of government institutions or agencies, including the Ministry of Labour, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Department of Economic Development and Emirates Identity Authority and Federal Customs Authority.