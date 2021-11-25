Dubai: noon.com, the region's homegrown digital marketplace, has received the seal of approval from superstar cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delighting fans and prompting them to shop on noon.
Virat Kohli shared a video showing his support for noon’s Yellow Friday Sale, urging fans to shop its ‘best offers and craziest deals’. Virat fans can add his code ‘KOHLI’ at checkout to get up to 10 percent off Yellow Friday Sale purchases.
Shah Rukh Khan’s much-loved special code is back, giving fans up to 10 per cent off noon buys when they add the code ‘SRK’ at checkout.
noon’s Yellow Friday Sale is live until midnight on November 28 with up to 80 per cent off all categories, huge price crashes with deals for just Dh1, value bundles, daily flash sales, and raffles.