US ends tariff exemption for small packages shipped globally

Move that has sparked concern among small businesses and warnings of consumer price hikes
Washington: The United States on Friday ended tariff exemptions on small packages entering the country from abroad, in a move that has sparked concern among small businesses and warnings of consumer price hikes.
President Donald Trump's administration cited the use of low-value shipments to evade tariffs and smuggle drugs in ending duty-free treatment for parcels valued at or under $800. But exclusions for some personal items and gifts remain.
