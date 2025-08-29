GOLD/FOREX
US ends tariff exemption for small packages shipped globally

Move that has sparked concern among small businesses and warnings of consumer price hikes

Washington: The United States on Friday ended tariff exemptions on small packages entering the country from abroad, in a move that has sparked concern among small businesses and warnings of consumer price hikes.

President Donald Trump's administration cited the use of low-value shipments to evade tariffs and smuggle drugs in ending duty-free treatment for parcels valued at or under $800. But exclusions for some personal items and gifts remain.

