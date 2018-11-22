UAE retailers are more confident in what the shape and scale of their online approach should be. What they are not trying to do is be “online marketplaces” where everything gets sold, as is the case with Souq/Amazon or noon. That’s a space that cannot take on more than one or two players at the best of times. “Even in those categories — where a lot of sales happen online — such as gadgets, fragrances, fast-fashion — there are mini-dynamics in play,” said Nandakumar. “There are certain consumer groups more comfortable buying online than off. Even in a category such as fashion, shoppers still need a physical store presence to head to. It’s wrong to assume that all manner of physical retail is going to be swept away by online.