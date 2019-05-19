Yousuf Ali MA, Chairman and Managing Director, Lulu Group. Image Credit: Supplied

LuLu, the Abu Dhabi-based retailer, has opened its latest shopping destination, Mall of UAQ in Umm Al Quwain along with its LuLu Hypermarket.

The new complex was officially inaugurated by His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain and attended by Shaikh Rashid Bin Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain.

The Ruler of UAQ unveiled a plaque to commemorate the official opening of the Mall of UAQ and also digitally to mark the opening of the latest shopping centre in the emirate.

“This is a very important project for us in Umm Al Quwain as we expand our presence across the different parts of the UAE. It has been our policy to reach nearer to the people rather than driving long distances to reach us,” said Yusouf Ali M.A., chairman of LuLu Group.