Dubai: UAE foodstuffs traders and retailers are rushing to find alternate sourcing arrangements on food supplies as the Russia-Ukraine conflict enters a third week. Global prices of key commodities such as wheat has surged as Ukraine – which is one of the major players in this food essential – barring all shipments.

Higher supplies from other exporting countries can fill the gap, say senior industry sources. “Wheat from India, Pakistan and Australia can be brought in easily enough,” said Dr. Dhananjay Datar, Managing Director at Al Adil, the ethnic food retailer. “Yes, rising container costs are a worry, but that’s something all importers in all industries have been dealing with.

“Our shipment costs are at $950 for a TEU (20-foot container) where it used to be $50-$100 not so long ago. The important thing, however, is to absorb the costs and try not to pass it on to consumers.” (Al Adil brings in its shipments from the Navi Mumbai Port.)

Supplies from India and Pakistan can in the short-term compensate for the loss of Ukraine shipments. Australia too could weigh in with higher supplies into the world food commodity marketplace. - Dr. Dhananjay Datar of Al Adil Trading

Container rates

It’s not just about higher import costs alone. “On shipments from Jebel Ali to East Africa – a major food export route from here - carriers are releasing bookings only with a premium,” said Roshmon Manoli, Vice-President for Freight Forwarding at Consolidated Shipping Services Group.

“That premium is split between sea priority, shipping guarantee, etc. The container space situation remains tight, and space is only available for bookings made two weeks in advance. The situation in Ukraine has heavily impacted cargo ships that pass through the Black Sea and that too will create backlogs at European ports, which could cause shipping rates to increase further.”

Import freight rates from Nhavasheva in India to Jebel Ali has shot up to $1,500 per container compared to $400-$500 six months ago - Roshmon Manoli, Vice-President for Freight Forwarding at Consolidated Shipping Services Group

Not just about containers

The surge in oil prices since February 24, which is when the conflict broke out in Ukraine, is the main factor weighing in on food costs. Right from the start of the year, oil prices were feeling the pull, with $100 a barrel seen as a possibility. After February 24, the talk has even veered towards oil at $200.

“This surge could dramatically raise the cost of transport for all products, including agricultural, as we have already witnessed for soybeans and corn,” said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst at XTB MENA. “Countries like Egypt could feel a significant impact as it remains largely exposed to the spillover effects of the war in Ukraine. Egypt’s import of agricultural products comes mainly from Russia and Ukraine, as the two provide around 58 per cent of its cereals and wheat needs.

“These difficulties have directed buyers' attention towards other producers like France, Canada, and the US. However, these countries could struggle to respond to the rapid increase in demand.”

The surge in agricultural products adds to the high inflation, which could affect how central banks approach their monetary policy. Food items remain an important component of consumer price indicators in the US and Europe, where they represent double the weight of energy - Farah Mourad at XTB MENA

Can rice be immune?

So far, the Ukraine situation is more about wheat and bypassed rice – the other big food staple in these markets. According to one industry source, it need not remain that way.