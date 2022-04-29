Dubai: There is no slide in UAE shoppers going online for their needs. The online numbers are still running way above pre-pandemic levels even as brick-and-mortar provides more direct competition than they could during the pandemic years.
Online retail-related spend is triple that of what was seen in Q1-2019, with F&B and orders from hyper/supermarkets leading the way. Ecommerce transactions made up 11 per cent of all retail spending in the UAE during January to end March this year, against 5 per cent before the pandemic, according to the latest ‘State of the UAE Retail Economy’ report from Majid Al Futtaim.
The spend patterns suggest they can hold up against challenges. “While the UAE will still face some headwinds throughout the year, notably price pressures and the prospect of interest rates edging higher, the data shows the fundamentals are strong,” said Alain Bejjani, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim – Holding, said: “We must take stock of the tremendous economic recovery underway and acknowledge the transformation experienced over the last 24 months.
“The report shows that industries, sectors and businesses have adapted swiftly to new working methods and have supplied new consumer trends and demands using ingenuity and innovation. The encouraging signs we witness from these past three months will lift the UAE towards a stronger economy.”
More to follow…