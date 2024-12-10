Dubai: First, there was Apple Pay. Now comes 'Tap to Pay' using an iPhone.

Retailers and other businesses in the UAE can accept contactless payments using an iPhone after the UAE payment platforms Magnati and Network International brought out the Tap to Pay feature. Merchants can thus process payments via credit, debit, and prepaid cards, as well as Apple Pay and other digital wallets. They only need an iPhone and the SwipeX iOS app.

“For UAE consumers, contactless in-person payments have become second nature, with over 95% of transactions now conducted via this method," said Nishit Doshi, Managing Director and Head of Products, Partnerships and Data at Magnati, whose shareholders are the global investment firm Brookfield and UAE's FAB.

"With Tap to Pay on iPhone, we are equipping businesses in the UAE with an efficient solution that enhances sales while providing customers with greater choice and convenience.”

Merchants must get customers to hold their contactless payment method near the iPhone, and the transaction is securely completed via NFC technology. This solution ensures that both the merchant and customer data remain secure as it uses the iPhone’s built-in security features.

Apple does not store card or transaction information on the device or its servers.

New merchants with an iPhone XS or later models, running the latest version of iOS, can download the Magnati SwipeX app or Network’s N-Genius One from the Apple App Store. After the digital onboarding process, they can enable Tap to Pay on iPhone and start accepting payments immediately.

Existing Magnati customers can contact their account managers for assistance in enabling this feature or email at merchantservices@magnati.com for more information.