Dubai: The UAE’s first biometric payment card has been rolled out, with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) lining up with retailer Majid Al Futtaim for the launch.
Customers holding the new biometric payment card can authorize payments via a fingerprint sensor embedded in the card. The biometric data never gets to leave the card, thus eliminating ‘almost all instances of fraud and minimizing touchpoints for the cardholder’.
The card is fully EMV compliant. “Customers will now be able to conduct both contact and contactless transactions in a totally safe and secure manner – just by holding their thumb on the card sensor whilst paying,” said a statement.
The process uses Idemia’s ‘F.CODE’ to secure biometric process. “Innovations in biometric authentication represent a significant step forward in card security and protecting consumers from fraud, particularly as more people move to cashless payments for everyday purchases,” said Rudy Sudarsono, Senior Vice-President and Head of Products, Cards at FAB.
“By incorporating advanced fingerprint technology into the FAB SHARE cards, we are able to provide added confidence and safety for customers."