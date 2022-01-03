Tanvir Kanji was the consummate ad industry professional. His agency, Inca Tanvir, through the decades crafted some outstanding creative work. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Tanvir Kanji, one of UAE’s advertising industry pioneers, died late Sunday and left behind a rich body of work that still resonates with audiences.

He was among the group of talented ad professionals who came in from Mumbai (Bombay at the time) in the 1980s and then launched their careers - and agencies - just as the UAE was picking up prominence as a destination for global brands.

Kanji launched his own ad agency, Inca Tanvir, and was also founding member of the International Advertising Association – UAE Chapter in 1979. He remained President of the Chapter until late 2006. The UAE Chapter has been a recipient of the Golden Tulip Award for Excellence - twice over.

"TK as he was fondly known in the ad world had a success track record as someone who perfectly understood advertising and the consumer," said Dr. Suneil Anand, CEO of Inca Tancir. "I am deeply devestated at this loss - he was my guru, my mentor, friend, and father for almost 40 years. The loss seems as if I am bankrupt.

With his passing, its an end of an era. TK was a legend of the advertising world, always brimming with creative ideas and someone who understood how to connect with the consumer. Above all, a wonderful human being. It's a huge personal loss for me - he will be deeply missed."

Hotbed of creativity

According to ad industry sources, Kanji built his reputation by casting Inca Tanvir as a boutique agency strong on creatives. Over the years, the agency has picked up a string of wins for some of its works, many of which had a social responsibility theme.

“Tanvir Kanji was a pioneer in Dubai's advertising industry, often ahead of his time, but mostly relevant with the changing times," said Avi Bhojani, CEO of BPG Group. "He will be missed by all of us who have seen UAE evolve from a locally-relevant economy to a globally-relevant country. RIP Tanvir.”

Stick to his strengths

The emphasis on being known as a creative agency – the focus on ideas – and then serve up the messaging in ways that are relevant to the brand and its audiences was a constant for Kanji. It was one aspect there was never going to be a re-negotiation on.