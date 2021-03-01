ShopCash app will offer instant cashback and can be used for airline tickets, hotel stays

Deal discovery platforms and apps are going big as shoppers remain watchful about their spending ways. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: The travel-focussed online platform Wego has launched a ‘deal discovery’ app – ShopCash - for Middle East consumers. They will have access to instant cashback offers when making online purchases.

They will also be able to redeem cashback for air tickets and hotel stays or for purchases or gift cards with other partner merchants.

“Nobody in the Middle East has done much travelling over the last year but because of social distancing measures we are all spending more time and money online than ever before.” said Mamoun Hmedan, Managing Director, MENA and India, Wego.

“It’s been a tough year for many, and we know how gratifying it is to get something back. ShopCash gives you real money back into your account for the online purchases that you make. For every brand, for every deal - even on top of the merchant’s discount - so basically it’s a deal on another deal.”

Flier base

For merchants, ShopCash gives them access to potentially new customers, given Wego’s user base of frequent flyers. In addition, the ShopCash merchandising team will engage through in-app promotions, flash-sales, audience retargeting, accelerated cashback, coupons, deals and offline co-marketing activities.

“We’ve carefully studied and taken inspiration from the cashback shopping rewards pioneers in other parts of the world including Rakuten, Paypal’s Honey, ShopBack, Dosh and Cashrewards,” said Kaushal Pilikuli, Product Director for ShopCash. “We’ve adapted the model for shoppers and merchants in the Middle East region starting with the largest e-commerce markets of Saudi Arabia and UAE, but we plan to quickly expand the service across the rest of the MENA region.

"In the pipeline we have lots of new merchants, new payout methods, new deal types, new redemption methods and a long list of exciting new features.”