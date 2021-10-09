Feel confident that your home and property are always safe, with these security cameras

Today's home security cameras are sleek and out of the way, with many offering a reasonable price tag. Image Credit: Pexels/Bernard Hermant

Gone are the days of purchasing bulky CCTV cameras for home security. Today’s security systems are sleek, compact and discrete. They sync to your smartphones and tablets and you can access them even if you’re hundreds of kilometres away. With high-tech functionality available in a range of prices, home surveillance systems are something you can buy once, and take comfort in for years to come. If you are a Prime member, avail of the same-day or one-day delivery that Amazon has to offer. Amazon Home Services also offers security camera installations for a fee, so that you can leave the technicalities to the experts and enjoy a system that's ready to use.

No matter where you live, whether in a small apartment or a large villa, our curated picks for the best security cameras will have you feeling confident and protected:

1. Ring Indoor Cam

Who is it for?

This compact camera is best for people who live apartments, have pets or need basic security surveillance when they are away for hours at a time.

What’s the best part?

This is the least expensive Ring security camera and it can keep tabs on what’s going on at home. The 1080p HD video display is a compact, plug-in indoor camera that lets you see, hear and speak to people and pets from your phone or tablet. You can connect multiple cameras in various parts of the house to the Ring app and view your home in real time, via the Live View function. The device also has functionalities, such as two-way talk, night vision, and a 140-degree field of view. Like other Ring cameras, it can also be set up to notify you whenever it detects motion.

Warranty: Amazon’s Protection Plan offers one-year extended warranty for Dh25, and two-year extended warranty for Dh32.

Weight: Less than 1 kg

Dimensions: 4.6 x 4.6 x 9.47 cm

2. Ring Video Doorbell 2

Who is it for?

If you spend a lot of time travelling for work, or spend long hours in the office and have children being taken care of at home, this device lets you keep an eye on visitors to your home while you’re away.

What’s the best part?

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 allows you to be in two places at once – you can answer the door remotely, from your smartphone, tablet or PC, when you receive an instant alert. With improved, next-generation features, Ring provides crystal-clear 1080p HD video, motion detection and two-way talk. It takes just five minutes to install, and you can charge its battery without ever having to remove the device from the wall. Pair it with the Ring Indoor Cam for complete security coverage, indoors and outdoors.

Warranty: Amazon’s Protection Plan offers one-year extended warranty for Dh50, and two-year extended warranty for Dh63.

Weight: 272.16 grams

Dimensions: 6.05 x 6.2 x 12.85 cm

3. Xiaomi Mi Home Security Camera 360 Degrees

Who is it for?

This device is great for people who want basic home security, and the ability to customise their home monitoring schedule, on a budget. It is ideal for people living in villas, and for pet parents. Whether it is in the day or night, the Xiaomi Mi Home Security cameras record events in real time and alert you when they detect motion. Night vision mode helps keep an eye on the house at all times, even when you are on vacation.

What’s the best part?

With 1080p HD video that provides up to 30 feet of black-and-white night video, the camera has a 130-degree field of view and contains dual-band Wi-Fi circuitry, a motion sensor, and a microphone and speaker for two-way audio. It also activates whenever it detects motion. The system will record 10 seconds of video and send a push notification to your phone, alerting you about the activity. Once you click on the notification, you can see the Live Stream, which lets you go back in time to view the activity. There's also a button for sharing videos with friends and family via Facebook, iCloud, or through text messages.

Flaws that are not dealbreakers

However, one thing to note is that this security camera does not interact with smart devices, or support Alexa or other voice commands.

Warranty: Amazon’s Protection Plan offers one-year extended warranty for Dh25, and two-year extended warranty for Dh32.

Weight: 310 grams

Dimensions: 1.1 x 7.8 x 7.8 cm

4. EZVIZ C6N

Who is it for?

This smart home camera is particularly great for new parents who want to keep an eye on their baby’s room. Since it’s so budget-friendly, you can even purchase multiple units of the same home camera for other parts of your home, and link them all up in the same app.

What’s the best part?

The EZVIZ C6N has a 360-degree rotating camera, along with a 120-degree tilt, a 2MP camera sensor capable of 1080p Full HD video, as well as infrared sensors. The set-up is easy and can be done through your smartphone. The home security camera also has great image quality, both in the day and night, and the audio is excellent. In terms of storage, you can either save your recordings up to 256GB into the microSD card, or have them saved in EZVIZ’s cloud storage space.

Warranty: Amazon’s Protection Plan offers one-year extended warranty for Dh25, and two-year extended warranty for Dh32.

Weight: 490 grams

Dimensions: 8.8 x 8.8 x 11.3 cm

5. Eufy Security Indoor Cam

Who is it for?

The Eufy Security Camera is ideal for new parents, pet owners or anyone who wants to secure their home using a home camera that provides value for money.

What’s the best part?

The video records in basic 2K HD, but you also have the option to adjust it to 1080p HD, based on your internet bandwidth. The camera’s artificial intelligence technology detects whether there is a person or a pet in the room, and can send instant motion alerts. The camera is also built to detect a baby’s cry, and can alert you when this happens. However, if you feel you are getting too few or too many alerts, you can change the sensitivity of the motion sensor. The Eufy Indoor Cam offers a 125-degree field of view and has a built-in microSD card slot, supporting up to 128GB storage. You can also opt to pay for a cloud plan.

Warranty: Amazon’s Protection Plan offers one-year extended warranty for Dh25, and two-year extended warranty for Dh32.

Weight: 300 grams

Dimensions: 7.55 x 7.55 x 10.7 cm

6. YI Smart Security Camera

Who is it for?

For people who want a no-fuss device to watch over kids and pets, or simply want to keep an eye on all the goings-on at home, the YI Smart Security Camera is a perfect investment.

What’s the best part?

The YI camera has a sleek look, is lightweight, and easy to set up. The camera delivers clear recordings in 1080p resolution, both in the day and night, and has a 112-degree field view. The YI camera’s ‘Home’ app has various customisations, and it’s easy to select particular activity zones and activate certain motion sensors to receive specific alerts that you want from your home security camera.

Flaws that are not dealbreakers

Like the Xiomi Mi home Security Camera, YI Home app doesn’t link to Alexa or Google’s ecosystem, and therefore makes it a little difficult to use YI as a Smart Home component.

Warranty: Amazon’s Protection Plan offers one-year extended warranty for Dh25, and two-year extended warranty for Dh32.

Weight: 200 grams

Dimensions: 7.88 x 3.3 x 11 cm