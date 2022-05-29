Guarantee yourself some peace of mind with an indoor security camera. These devices watch over things that matter most to you when you’re away – whether it’s your children, your pets, or your jewellery box. With the ability to work round the clock, send you alerts on your smartphone, and record videos, home security cameras do more than just passively supervise. Take a look at our curated list of the best indoor cameras in the market, in a range of prices and specifications. You can also check out other emerging brands that are up to 25 per cent off during Amazon's ongoing sale. Get your favourite with Amazon Prime and receive free, one-day delivery.

1. Best Overall: eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt

Pros

Clear 2K video

Automatic motion tracking

Includes both sound and motion detection

Data can be stored locally and on the cloud

Works with voice assistants

UAE-based customer support

Cons

Doesn’t support IFTTT (If This Then That) or third-party apps

This affordable indoor security camera has a lot going for it. With high-end features you would usually find in more expensive models, eufy manages to integrate mechanical panning and tilting, high-resolution 1080p video, motion tracking, night vision, sound and movement detection and smart syncing with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa – all at a decent price. You can even use it to speak in real-time to anyone passing by, through the camera’s built-in two-way audio. It’s worth noting that the camera doesn’t work with IFTTT apps, so it doesn’t interact with third-party smart home devices. But will you miss that feature? Since it’s already packed full of great specs, we think not.

2. Best Rated: Wyze Cam v3 B08R59YH7W

Pros

Clear 1080p video resolution

Colour night vision

Works with voice assistants

IFTTT certified

Local and cloud storage

IP65 weatherproof rating, so it can be installed outdoors, too

Cons

Some features require a subscription

With nearly 24,000 five-star reviews from happy customers on Amazon, the Wyze Cam v3 can’t be ignored. This camera can be used both indoors and outdoors, and packs a ton of features into its compact frame. With colour night vision, intelligent motion and sound detection, a built-in siren, local and cloud video storage, and IFTTT certified connection for all of your different apps and devices, it’s a great buy.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh18 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh25.

3. Best for Monitoring Pets: TP-Link Pan/Tilt Tapo C200

Pros

Provides a 360-degree view

Sharp 1080p high-definition video

Supports voice commands

Allows mechanical pan and tilt control

Cons

Pan and tilt may be a bit sluggish

Designed solely for indoor use, TP-Link’s Tapo C200 provides a complete 360-degree horizontal range, and a vertical range of 114 degrees. So, if you want to check up on your pets and make sure they’re being safe, you can follow their movements all around the room and even speak to them with the two-way audio functionality. The camera works great at night, too, since its advanced night vision allows you to view up to 30 feet in low light conditions.

4. Best Budget: eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam

Pros

Crisp 2K video clarity

Options of both local and cloud storage

Syncs with voice assistants

Intelligent motion detection

UAE-based customer support

Cons

Does not support IFTTT or third-party apps

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Eufy’s indoor camera knows exactly who it is, thanks to its built-in artificial intelligence system, which can recognise the difference between motion caused by people, pets, and other disturbances. If there are excessive noise levels, it notifies you through your smartphone – and you can set alerts for certain zones in your home, so the notifications don’t become overwhelming. For a great price, this eufy device packs a host of features into its tiny frame. It’s well worth it!

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.

5. Best Wireless: Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, White B07Q6ZZFLS

Pros

Completely cordless

Sharp 1080p high-definition video

Works with Alexa and IFTTT

No hub required

Easy to install

Cons

Video storage requires cloud subscription

A versatile, battery-powered device, this Ring camera can be used both indoors and outdoors. Ideal if you have other Amazon devices at home, you can sync up the device with Alexa voice commands. The camera can be used on a desktop or mounted on a wall or ceiling, and the battery is rated to last anywhere from 6 to 12 months between charges. Capturing video in 1080p, with a 115-degree range of view, the device has everything you expect in a security camera – from two-way audio to clear video quality at night.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh23 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh33.