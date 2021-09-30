Check out our picks for the best espresso machines and coffee makers for every budget

The best way to have the perfect cup of coffee is to make it yourself, as you like it. Our favourite coffee machines will help you do just that. Image Credit: Unsplash/Tyler Nix

Over a billion people drink coffee every morning. If you too start your day with coffee, you can say you share the same morning routine as someone in Ethiopia, France or Indonesia. There are many kinds of coffee drinkers; you may love lattes, crave cappuccinos or enjoy a good espresso. To get you started on making barista-style coffee at home, we curated our top picks for drip coffee makers and espresso machines.

Almost all the coffee makers in this list can be delivered to you within a day, if you are an Amazon Prime member. So, check them out:

De'Longhi Dedica Style Pump Espresso Machine

Who is it for?

For the budding barista who is the only coffee-drinker at home, this espresso machine is ideal, as it easily brews a single cup to meet your caffeine needs. The espresso machine can make coffee for a maximum of two people at a time, in mugs that are about 12cm tall.

What’s the best part?

The espresso machine works quietly so your neighbours won’t have to know when you’re making coffee every morning. It comes with three filters, a dosing spoon/coffee cup, and a descaler that makes cleaning very easy. The filters can be pulled away with a gasket, which makes them much easier to wash. The 15-bar pressure is perfect to brew espresso, cappuccino, latte, and even a smooth flat white. You can use both ground coffee or easy-serving espresso (ESE) pods in this coffee maker.

Warranty: One-year local and international warranty. Since the Amazon seller is an authorised re-seller of De Longhi in the UAE, you’ll need to visit the De Longhi Service Centre in UAE to claim your warranty.

NESPRESSO Mini Essenza C30 Black Coffee Machine

Who is it for?

Perfect for beginners who are still adjusting to the idea of drinking freshly brewed coffee every day. The taste of the machine-brewed coffee is consistent throughout, making it also perfect for people who enjoy a set routine and don’t explore too many varieties of coffee.

What’s the best part?

The minimalist design of the Nespresso Mini Essenza makes it lightweight and ideal for small spaces. The espresso machine requires minimal cleaning and heats up in just 30 seconds. The 19-bar high-pressure pump makes a full-flavoured espresso with creme. There are two buttons to determine the cup size options – espresso and lungo – with the latter providing you with a larger quantity. As icing on the cake, each machine comes with a range of Nespresso capsules to get you started on your coffee journey.

Warranty: The authorised seller on Amazon offers a two-year warranty.

Nescafe Dolce Gusto GENIO S PLUS Coffee Machine

Who is it for?

If you are someone who likes to explore different varieties of coffee, this compact coffee machine is going to become your favourite appliance. The possibilities of coffees you can make on this machine are limitless. You can try brewing 19 different kinds of coffee and can customise the temperature for each of them.

What’s the best part?

The automatic espresso machine uses advanced technology to let you enjoy your favourite drink in the comfort of your home. You get to tailor your own coffee based on tastes and preferences. From frothy latte macchiato to smooth americanos, you can customise your drink with the coffee maker’s LED control ring, and select the level of intensity with its espresso boost feature. The 15-bar high-pressure system brews good coffee with a velvety froth.

Warranty: Amazon extends an extra protection plan, where you can get a one-year warranty for Dh20 and a two-year warranty for Dh25.

Black + Decker Coffee Maker

Who is it for?

For someone who likes to wake up to the smell of coffee, this machine is easy-to-use and can be programmed for up to 24 hours. Take advantage of the programming to ensure your morning coffee is ready by the time you wake up. This coffee maker is also great for someone who is in a hurry and needs a cup of coffee every morning as fuel. The large carafe that comes with the coffee maker can make sufficient coffee for a full family of coffee-lovers.

What’s the best part?

By far, this is the only device on this list that can brew around 1.5 litres of coffee. The coffee maker comes with a ‘brew strength’ mode, which lets you select normal or strong coffee, based on your preference. The LCD display on the coffee maker is also easy to operate. The coffee is kept warm for 40 minutes after brewing, making it possible for you to drink it and then go back for seconds.

Warranty: The product comes with a two-year warranty, however, Amazon extends an extra protection plan where you can get a one-year warranty for Dh20 and a two-year warranty for Dh25.

Saachi Espresso, Cappuccino and Cafe Latte Maker

Who is it for?

If you want to learn the ropes of coffee-making without investing in an expensive espresso machine, then this semi-automatic Saachi coffee maker will fit the bill.

What’s the best part?

The espresso maker is outfitted by a keep-warm tray at the top of the appliance to ensure that your cup of coffee stays warm as you prepare another one. The 3.5-bar pressure steamer makes really good froth and helps brew cappuccino, cafe latte, and many such beverages with ease. The stainless-steel filter and aluminum-alloy filter holder of the espresso maker are easy to clean and maintain.

Warranty: The product comes with one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Ariete Espresso Coffee Maker 1313

Who is it for?

This machine is a jewel for coffee connoisseurs who take one sip and determine the type of coffee beans used in the concoction, how the beans have been roasted, and how the espresso was brewed. If you are a coffee super-taster, chances are you already own one of these. If not or if you are looking to upgrade your coffee machine, look no further.

What’s the best part?

It is said that grinding coffee beans fresh yields a better coffee taste as compared to using already pre-ground coffee. The built-in grinder of the Italian espresso machine, which is a feature for mostly super-automatic espresso machines, is one of the highlights of the Ariete 1313. Having said that, this large machine has a capacity of 2 litres and can also make espresso with ESE pods. You can dispense enough espresso to fill 1 or 2 cups.

Warranty: Amazon extends an extra protection plan where you can get a one-year warranty for Dh70 and a two-year warranty for Dh88.