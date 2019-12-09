Shoppers throng Dubai Mall. Image Credit: GN Archives

Dubai: The season of giving has come upon us once again. And stores in Dubai are here to bring you the best deals.

With families planning trips back home during the school winter break, and with Christmas right around the corner, the strain on the pocket will be eased this year thanks to Dubai’s major sale coming up this weekend.

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced that shoppers can avail of mega promotions during Gift Season, a promotional event that offers discounts from 25-75 per cent off.

Gift Season runs from December 12-14, 2019, and aims to give visitors and residents the opportunity to enjoy the festive atmosphere and the spirit of giving that characterizes this season.

Ahmed Al Khajah, CEO of the establishment, said the first edition of Gift Season, which coincides with the festive season and global discounts, pointed out: “This event gives shoppers the opportunity to enjoy the festive atmosphere and obtain gifts for family and friends before the holidays come.”

According to DFRE, more than 1,500 shops around the city will participate in the array of promotions and activities for three days, with discounts ranging from fashion and furniture stores, to cosmetics and electronics.