Dubai: Sharjah is considering a standard plan for the revival of its shopping malls from the prolonged pandemic hit. As an initial step, the recent Sharjah Shopping Promotions campaign helped generate Dh600 million in sales, as well as boost consumer and retailer sentiments.
“We have reviewed the future of the shopping season and the importance of organizing festivals and promotions and the retail sector in general," said Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Economic Relations and Marketing Department.
The Shopping Malls Business Group will also come up with "new mechanisms" to encourage relevant government entities to take part in such campaigns. Al Jarwan said: “The SCCI constantly works to enhance the cooperation with the Shopping Malls Business Group, as a representative of this important sector, to discuss launching events in the upcoming stage, as this would help strengthen Sharjah’s economy, stimulate commercial traffic, fulfill private sector demands and address challenges.”