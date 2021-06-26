Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) revealed that the upcoming season of "Sharjah Summer Promotions 2021" is to kick off on July 8 and is set to last until 26 August.
The most important shopping and tourist event on the chamber agenda offers fantastic activities, fun events, valuable prizes, and amazing discounts that cater to the visitors and residents of the emirate.
"Sharjah Summer Promotions is one of the most important events organized by the Chamber and has established itself as one of the most successful shopping events in attracting visitors and shoppers across the UAE," said Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General, SCCI.
"Through this event, we aim to enhance the leading position and role of the Emirate of Sharjah, spotlight its economic, social, cultural, and tourist status, and revitalize the commercial movement in local markets."
Al Awadi called on all retailers and shopping centers in the emirate to confirm their registration so that they make the most out of the high spending rates expected.
"This year's Sharjah Summer Promotions is ready to welcome visitors and shoppers via a lot of fun activities and amazing activities that meet the aspirations of Sharjah population of all ages," said Hana Al Suwaidi, Head of the Festival and Exhibitions Department, SCCI
Sharjah Summer Promotions is part of the "Sharjah Summer Festival" and is organized annually.