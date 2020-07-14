Image Credit: Supplied

SenseMi, the company which defined the category of online virtual try-ons with its one-of-a-kind, patented technology, and the makers of one of the world’s best virtual dressing mirrors, is reporting a major growth spurt. Arash Ahmadi, the Founder and Chief Technology Officer, credits this spike in interest from the market to the solid R&D behind the products.

“Our mission is to continually create state-of-the-art, tech-enabled products that enhance user experience and improve efficiency of retail operations, traditional as well as e-commerce. Our products are backed by diligent research and are further strengthened by feedback from the market,” says Arash.

Pioneering products

SenseMi has found much success and admiration with its ViuBox brand, which provides a variety of solutions in the area of fashion retail. ViuBox Mirror, ViuBox Online and ViuBox Syz provide virtual dressing in retail stores, virtual dressing experience online and online accurate size recommendations, respectively.

With more users preferring to shop online, e-commerce has seen an upswing, but the returns are a massive problem. Ways to limit the number of returns is the need of the hour, business-wise and safety-wise. ViuBox Online, with accurate size recommendations and online virtual try-ons, provides exactly that for fashion e-commerce.

Corona-proof solutions

As the retail industry strives to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and with trial rooms closed off for safety reasons, ViuBox Mirrors are zero-touch, completely safe, try-on solutions for fashion stores.

Distinctive Experience

ViuBox solutions are being widely praised for creating immersive and rewarding online and in-store experiences and their power to cement customer loyalty and to drive sales. The shopping experience is more efficient and without doubts.

“SenseMi has reimagined what is possible by bringing innovation and creative shopping experiences to the global fashion retail marketplace,” says Praveen Vijayan, SenseMi’s Business Head. “SenseMi has representative offices across the globe. We are looking to expand our reach further. We are also currently offering end-to-end services in Virtual Dressing and have more trial options for businesses to try our solutions.”

The virtual dressing market set to grow exponentially over the next few years and ViuBox, the undisputed leader with 360 degree solutions, is set to capture the lion’s share of it.

Brands interested in ViuBox products and want to know how they work may visit www.viubox.com

email: sales@sensemi.com or call (+971) 4 345 1626