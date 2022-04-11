Dubai: Another high-profile Saudi F&B brand – Shrimp Nation – is all set to test out UAE consumer preferences. The first set of outlets will entail investments of Dh10 million.
“We believe the UAE offers one of the best and most dynamic economic environments where we will be able to prosper and open more branches over the few coming years,” said Mohammed Belal Abualizz, CEO at of the seafood restaurant chain.
The brand is in the process of opening outlets in Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, and Egypt, apart from the UAE. In addition, there will be two branches in Saudi Arabia itself to add to the existing 18 locations.
This is the second major-league Saudi F&B entry into the UAE since June 2021, when AlBaik – renowned for its chicken and fries servings – opened at The Dubai Mall.