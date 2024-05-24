Hangzhou: Numerous Saudi companies have visited Alibaba Group's headquarters in Hangzhou, aiming to tap into the Chinese global marketplace and enhance the promotion of Saudi dates in global markets.

Organized by the National Center for Palms and Dates (NCPD), the visit showcased premium dates and their products from 23 Saudi companies to Chinese food industry companies.

The six-day visit focused on using Alibaba to promote and export Saudi dates to global markets, including China.

NCPD chief executive Mohammed Al Nuwairan said that featuring Saudi dates on the expansive Alibaba platform would facilitate their access to global markets.

He added that this initiative builds upon the partnership between date companies and Alibaba Group that was formed during the World of Dates Expo in Riyadh in December.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia experienced a 14 per cent surge in exports of dates and their products, rising to SR1.462 billion from SR1.28 billion in 2022.