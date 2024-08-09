Seoul: Samsung Electronics Co. is recalling more than 1.1 million electric stoves sold in the US since 2013, following reports of 250 fires that damaged property, killed pets and injured about 40 people.

South Korea's largest company is offering free locks and covers to buyers of more than a dozen stove models, which help ensure their front-mounted range knobs stay in the "off" position, according to a notice posted on the US Consumer Product Safety Commission's website. Samsung sold the stoves through retailers from Best Buy to Costco nationwide for between $1,250 and $3,050, the notice read.