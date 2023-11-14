Prices for used Rolex and Patek Philippe watches fell to fresh two-year lows on the secondary market last month as demand for pricey timepieces continued to decline amid rising supply.

The Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index dropped 1.8 per cent in October, sinking to its lowest level since 2021. The index, which tracks prices for the 50 most traded watches by value on the secondary market, is now down 42 per cent since a high in April 2022.

The declines follow a massive surge in prices to record levels for the most in-demand Rolex, Patek and Audemars Piguet models during the pandemic. Now that interest rates have jumped amid strong inflation coupled with rising geopolitical tensions and shaky economic growth, watch collectors are curbing timepiece purchases.

Christy Davis, the co-founder of Subdial, a UK-based watch trading platform, said there are signs of further weakening as supply rises and it takes longer for used watch dealers to sell their stock.

"We are seeing growing downward pressure in the market, which could lead to a further downward drift in prices as dealers cut valuations to chase sales," Davis said in Subdial's October Market Update.

The number of used watches available on the secondary market has risen by 5 per cent since August, according to Subdial. Price uncertainty, which measures the spread in prices offered for a watch from different sellers, has increased 12 per cent over the same period.

"With more watches available at a wider spread of prices, what we're seeing is people dropping prices to chase sales going into the holiday season," Davis said.

As buyers have become more cautious and discerning, the average number of days that a pre-owned watch takes to sell has increased by 8 per cent since August, according to data compiled by Subdial.

A Rolex brand index fell 1.5 per cent last month and is now down 27 per cent since the April 2022 market peak, data compiled by Bloomberg and Subdial shows. An index of Patek Philippe model prices dropped 2.3 per cent in October and is now down 47 per cent since April, 2022.