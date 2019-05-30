Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: Some malls in Abu Dhabi will stay open for 24 hours and offer up to 90 per cent discount during Eid Al Fitr to stimulate consumer spending.

Visitor traffic at the malls across the UAE usually swell during Eid, providing an opportunity for retailers to bring forward purchases of goods across categories, including fashion, homeware and electronics.

Among the shopping destinations looking to cash in on huge consumer influx are Yas Mall, The Mal at World Trade Centre and Dalma Mall, which will keep their doors open around the clock from June 5, with retailers promising to slash prices on various merchandise. The Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain will also be open for 24 hours.

The 24-hour Eid mega sale is part of the initiative of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, which seeks to promote the UAE capital as a shopping and tourist destination.

Residents and tourists who visit Yas Mall won’t just bag some bargains and save money on shopping, they will also enjoy tax-free shopping. The mall said those who make purchases worth at least Dh1,000 will receive value-added tax (VAT) refunds.

Retailers will be bringing down their prices by up to 90 per cent and the discount will apply to clothes, shoes, bags, jewellery, perfumes, homeware, toiletries, accessories, electronic goods and items at the local pharmacy.

Studies have shown that UAE consumers tend to spend more during Ramadan and Eid holidays. In a 2016 study by Souqalmal, more than half (51 per cent) of the respondents polled in the UAE said they open their wallets more than usual during Ramadan, with 78 per cent admitting they end up exceeding their budgets during the month.

More than a third (34 per cent) spend an excess of Dh1,000 to Dh3,000 over and above their budget for the month, while more than 16 per cent spend more than Dh3,000.

The malls participating in the 24-hour Eid mega sale will be open from 10am on June 5 until 10am the next day. Shoppers who spend at least Dh200 at any of Aldar's malls will get the chance to win instant prizes from home theatre systems and jewellery, to shopping vouchers and many more. They will also double their chances of winning from midnight onwards.