Dubai: As Ramadan unfolds, Dubai's bustling shopping scene is abuzz with activity, inviting both residents and visitors to immerse themselves in a unique shopping experience filled with joyous moments and unforgettable gifting opportunities. As part of the #RamadanInDubai campaign, shoppers are treated to a myriad of promotions, exclusive discounts, and diverse experiences, presented by leading shopping malls and retail stores across the city.

Launched by the Dubai Media Council under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), the #RamadanInDubai campaign brings the public and private sectors together for the first time for a unified celebration of Ramadan. The initiative aims to create a unique ambience across the city that captures the true essence of Ramadan, reflecting the authentic Emirati customs and traditions that make the occasion truly special.

As part of the campaign, the Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE) has brought residents and visitors many ways to come together to experience these memorable shopping experiences. Known over the world as a destination for shopping, Ramadan further enhances Dubai's exceptional retail landscape by offering elevated experiences for everyone.

From discovering special one-off collections by local and global brands, to taking advantage of seasonal offers across the city's malls, there are plenty of chances to share joy in the city's diverse shopping districts and vibrant Ramadan markets.

Shopping districts transform for Ramadan

The shopping experience becomes a memorable moment in itself, as the spirit of Ramadan takes over malls and stores around Dubai as they are adorned in enchanting seasonal decor and sparkling light displays. After iftar, roaming entertainment brings additional fun for all visitors to enjoy.

From Mall of the Emirates to City Centre Malls across the city, Dubai's top shopping destinations have been transformed into hubs of activity, featuring promotions, themed performances, special events, traditional experiences and exclusive ranges which cannot be found anywhere else. On Fridays to Sundays throughout the month, fireworks will light up the skies for shoppers above Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR at 10pm every weekend.

JBR and City Walk are hosting unique artisanal outdoor markets, where visitors and residents can discover one-off pieces and the perfect Ramadan gift, whilst soaking up a welcoming atmosphere and wonderful weather. Live music, entertainment and seasonal decor will further add to the enchanting atmosphere.

Dubai Festival City Mall has transformed into a hub of heritage and culture, where visitors can experience traditional food and artisan products at a special Ramadan tent in Festival Bay. Nearby, visitors can choose gifts for friends and family at a vibrant night market at Bay by Social, which also host the city's favourite food trucks and family friendly entertainment. Adding to the charm, the IMAGINE show, a mesmerising display of lights and water, can be enjoyed every evening. A beloved annual tradition, the Iftar cannon will signal sunset every evening. Customers with the Blue Rewards app who dine at Dubai Festival City Mall restaurants will be able to upload their receipts for a chance to win Dh5,000 worth of Blue points weekly, as well as avail special Ramadan offers.

Exclusive Ramadan collections

Those searching for a memorable gift this Ramadan, either for themselves or a loved one, can discover unique brand activations such as Stella McCartney's limited-edition Rose Capsule Collection in celebration of Ramadan and Eid; and Versace is introducing an exclusive capsule collection of Women's and Children's designs exclusive to the Middle East. Other special shopping moments to look out for include Aldo's anticipated Ramadan collection featuring Myriam Fares; the Guess Ramadan Capsule Collection, which blends tradition with contemporary elegance; and Guess will unveil its Ramadan Capsule Collection, which blends tradition with contemporary elegance. Other special seasonal retail offerings include the Ferragamo Ramadan Collection; Shoemart's Ramadan Between Two Moons Collection; the CH Carolina Herrera & Jessica Kahawaty campaign, and the FACES Ramadan Rituals campaign. Dune London, Level Shoes,Naturalizer

Shoppers can also discover offers, bundle deals and themed gifting concepts from Nautica, La Marquise Jewellery, Liverpool FC Store, Arrow, Being Human, Odora, Noha Nabil Beauty, Color Plus, Mashaykh, EDIT, Matalan, Arabian Oud, Grand Stores, Brooks Brothers, Coral Perfumes and many more.

Dubai Jewellery Group is offering a multitude of ways to find beautiful gifts or accessories for Ramadan outfits with its Dazzling City of Gold Deals campaign. Across its Dubai stores, shoppers can enjoy free gifts with certain purchases, buy-one-get-one-free offers, and deals offering half-back on diamonds and pearls.

Families can capture the essence of Ramadan at home, with a beautiful choice of decor, accessories and furniture collections available at retailers across the city, helping to create a warm and inviting atmosphere for shared memories. Welcoming loved ones to the home will also be made stress-free with everyday items and groceries conveniently available across the city's hundreds of stores, all offering special deals and promotions throughout the month including Bed Quarter, The Red Carpet, Danube Home, Home Box, Chattels & More, Natuzzi, Sophia Home and Western Furniture.

A vast selection of delightful food gifting options are also available at stores and food boutiques across the city, offering everything from seasonal sweet treats to gourmet delights, helping to spread the joy of Ramadan.

The evenings come alive with late-night activities including extended mall opening hours.

Explore vibrant Ramadan markets

Residents and visitors can embrace the festive spirit of Ramadan as the events' calendar unfolds during the day, and the evenings come alive with late-night activities including extended mall opening hours. Ramadan night markets have made a welcome return amid this year's perfect weather, offering one-of-a-kind open-air evenings in which residents and visitors can discover artisanal products, local specialties, and one-off gifts, while soaking up a warm community atmosphere.

Memorable cultural and traditional experiences, family-friendly activities, delicious Iftars and Suhoors, and a vibrant artisanal market will delight audiences of all ages at Expo City Dubai, as the beloved Hai Ramadan celebrations return for another year.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers has set an iconic backdrop for its enchanting Ramadan District night market where friends and families can enjoy an evening in perfect weather under the moonlight. Amid views of the cityscape and Museum of the Future, visitors can explore a selection of local designer shops, creative food offerings, entertainment, and a children's play area.

Al Khawaneej is hosting The Hub Food Festival and market where families and friends can gather to explore vibrant stalls and try cuisine from a diverse selection of food stalls, while soaking up an ambience of community togetherness.

A shopping trip around the world

At Global Village, wonder-filled multicultural experiences await visitors of all ages, who can soak up culture, shopping and entertainment every evening from 6pm until 2am. As well as unforgettable iftar and suhoor offerings featuring flavours from all around the world, visitors can shop for all their seasonal needs at the Ramadan Wonders Souk, an exciting new addition for 2024. Overflowing with an array of unique trinkets from around the world, the souk embodies the essence of a traditional Emirati market, and offer guests a taste of the shopping on offer across the Global Village pavilions.

Setting the scene for a Ramadan experience to remember, a variety of musicians will entertain throughout the evening across Global Village, creating a beautiful festive atmosphere. A 30-strong Arabian Orchestra will perform on the Main Stage each evening, while the skies will sparkle in a music and firework display on Fridays and Saturdays at 9pm.