Dubai: ICD Brookfield announced today the signing of a pre-let agreement with one of Dubai’s big food and beverage companies, Bull&Roo Hospitality Investments. The venue will be a 15,000-square-foot dining and entertainment destination at ICD Brookfield Place, which is located in DIFC.
Bull&Roo will launch the new concept, housing eight different home-grown brands, each with its own identity and vision. The Guild, opening in 2021, takes inspiration from a medieval association of craftsman and merchants and will have a talented chef at the helm, ensuring that food quality, high-end produce and traceability are continuously at the heart of the project.
ICD Brookfield Place is a 1.1 million-square-foot office and retail complex, designed by architects Foster & Partners. The property is home to over four acres of dining, retail and community space including a public realm for arts and events along with a private member’s club, The Arts Club from London.
“The Guild is my dream project; I’ve been building up to this my entire career and I can’t wait to see it come to life,” Tom Arnel, Managing Director Bull&Roo, Hospitality and Investments.
The 53-storey ICD Brookfield Place recently opened its doors to the public and a first wave of tenants.