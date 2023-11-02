Dubai: The Middle East’s biggest restaurant operator Americana pulled out a solid 7.1 per cent increase in revenues for January to end September, totalling $1.89 billion. That was enough to power up a $226.7 million net profit for the period, up 15.8 per cent from $195.8 million.
All of which sets up Americana – dual listed on ADX and Saudi Tadawul and operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Hardee's franchises among others – to cover short-term ‘capex requirements as well as to support its dividend policy’. The company’s adjusted free cash flow ended September with $195 million and a cash conversion ratio of 66.3 per cent.
“The company expects to continue its expansion plan and add 250-260 net new restaurants during 2023, across its markets of operations with particular focus on Saudi Arabia,” said a statement. “The company also looks to expand profit margins on account of improved operational efficiencies and normalizing commodity prices.
“While recent geopolitical developments may have some impact on short-term performance, the company remains positive about the general business environment and its outlook for long term performance.”
Food prices
Another welcome break for Americana in the recent quarter was the steady decline in food staple prices from their 2022-early 2023 peaks. The company gives a nod to these outcomes by noting the decrease in 'commodity inflation' and a 'continued focus on operational efficiencies'. (Food inflation along with the rental spikes on restaurant locations had been an issue for F&B operators across the board for 2 years.)
More to follow...