Tokyo: McDonald's Japan on Friday said it had halted operations at many stores nationwide due to a system disruption, with media reporting technical issues were also reported in Australia and Hong Kong.
A McDonald's Australia spokesperson told the Guardian newspaper that it was aware of a technology outage currently affecting its restaurants in the country and was working to resolve it.
China was also affected for several hours, with the outage a hot topic on social media platform Weibo, but the firm later said its online ordering system had been fully restored.
McDonald's in Hong Kong wrote on Facebook that its "mobile ordering and self-ordering kiosks are not functioning" but later said its system was "gradually returning to normal".
Singapore was also hit, as were Australia and New Zealand according to media reports.
India, Indonesia and Thailand were unaffected.
Many McDonald's shops in Japan stopped taking in-person and mobile customer orders because of a system disruption, the spokesperson at McDonald's Holdings Company Japan said, adding that the company was working to restore operations soon.
The chain has nearly 3,000 shops across Japan, it says on its website.
McDonald's Corp did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment.