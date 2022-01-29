Dubai: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest jewellery retailers globally with a strong retail network of over 280 outlets spread across 10 countries, has inaugurated 9 new showrooms across UAE and India.

Among the six showrooms opened in the UAE on January 29 2022, three are in the new Dubai Gold Souq extension project, one each in City Centre Al Zahia and Lulu Muweilah, Sharjah and one in Crown Mall, Jebel Ali.

The new stores in the Dubai Gold Souq extension project were inaugurated by Issam Galadari, CEO, Ithra Dubai and Waleed Abdul Malik, Director of Business Registration in BRL, DED respectively. Malabar Gold & Diamonds showroom in Lulu Muweilah, Sharjah was inaugurated by Mayinkutty C, Senior Director, Malabar Group while the stores in City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah and Crown Mall, Jebel Ali, Dubai were inaugurated by Mohammed Al Rais, Senior Mall Manager, City Centre Al Zahia and M P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group respectively in the presence of management team members, well-wishers and other dignitaries.

“We will continue to strengthen our retail presence in the regions where we have established a robust presence as well as enter new markets with our differentiated products, services and assurances ensuring a superior shopping experience for our customers. The acceptance and patronage received by the brand give us the confidence to further speed up the expansion process in becoming the No1 jewellery retailer globally,” said MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group.

Dubai Gold Souk

The new showrooms in the Gold Souq extension project further strengthen the brand’s retail presence in Dubai Gold Souq, taking the total showroom count in the area to 7 with a total area of 12,000 sq. ft., over a million designs to choose from, staff affluent in over 30 languages and valet parking facility. Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms in Gold Souq offer a world-class jewellery shopping experience showcasing jewellery from over 50 countries, in addition to an exclusive wedding jewellery lounge and the option for customers to customize their own jewellery.

“Dubai Gold Souq has always been the heart and soul of jewellery trading in Dubai, and it gives us immense happiness to be strengthening our presence in this area. It’s an even further delight to be opening 3 new stores in the prestigious Gold Souq extension project that aims to redefine jewellery shopping experience for both residents and tourists alike”, said Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director – International Operations.

The newly inaugurated Malabar Gold & Diamonds stores in City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah; Muweilah Lulu, Sharjah and Crown Mall, Jebel Ali also feature exquisite jewellery in both gold and diamonds. This includes a magnificent display of skillfully crafted jewellery in 18K, 22K and 24K, ranging from lightweight daily wear to bridal jewellery in traditional as well as contemporary designs.

‘Malabar Gold & Diamonds has played a vital role in making Indian jewellery more acceptable and trustworthy at the global level in recent years. We are now crafting unique experiences targeting nationals and other non-Indian sub-continental audiences and we are confident that our customers will enjoy the world-class jewellery shopping experience at all our new showrooms while appreciating our values based on transparency, trust, quality and service’, said Abdul Salam KP, Vice Chairman, Malabar Group