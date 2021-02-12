Dubai: The hypermarket operator LuLu has launched its first all-woman store - at its LuLu Express store in Jeddah. This comes as the retailer hits the 200-location mark in its network.
The team of 103 women is led by Maha Mohammed Alqarni, General Manager. Located near King Abdul Aziz University, it occupies 37,000 square feet, the new express store. This is, incidentally, the brand's 20th store in Saudi Arabia.
Yusuffali M.A., Chairman, said in a statement, “We have always tried to give training and employment to the youth and especially the skilled women of this region. We are proud that this new initiative to empower women will go a long way in opening new opportunities and career options for the youth in general and women in particular.”
The Group employs around 3,000 Saudi nationals, including 800 women, in its hypermarkets.