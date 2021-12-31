Huawei's Guo Ping: "As long as we press ahead, we will reach our destination." Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Chinese tech giant Huawei will close the year with revenues of 634 billion yuan, helped by an expanded line up of consumer products as well as from its 5G-focussed networks. In 2020, the company recorded 894 billion yuan in revenues.

“In 2021, despite all the trials and tribulations, we worked hard to create tangible value for our customers and local communities,” said Guo Ping, Chairman, in a message issued to coincide with the New Year. “Our transformation initiatives and strategic investments have progressed in good order, and our overall performance was in line with our forecasts.”

While the company’s carrier business “remained stable”, the enterprise business had “solid growth” to report, and the devices division “expanded swiftly” into new business domains.

Huawei’s latest numbers show that it is weathering industry issues such as chip shortages, as well as factors pertaining directly to the company, with the continuing US sanctions. It meant that Huawei doubled down on its home market of China and pushing even more aggressively in key overseas markets, including in the UAE and Gulf, where it is rolling out standalone consumer device stores along the lines of what Apple has done so successfully.

For 2022, Ping – Huawei has a rotating chairmanship – says the company will follow five well-rounded strategies:

Huawei's Chairman Guo Ping talks about 'trials and tribulations' during 2021. There were quite a few of them, both for the wider tech industry and specific to Huawei. Image Credit: Supplied

Create value for consumers

“Huawei intends to work with carrier and enterprise customers as well as partners around the world to build simple, green, and intelligent ICT infrastructure that helps all industries go digital,” the Chairman said. “For example, by integrating digital and power electronics technologies, the Huawei Digital Power business will develop clean energy and help traditional energy sectors go digital.”

Collaborate for shared success

Huawei will build a software ecosystem centered on EulerOS for digital infrastructure and a device ecosystem around the HarmonyOS. The two will “adhere to an open source strategy, allowing all software developers to use them, contribute to them, and benefit from them.”

Social value

Huawei will “support digital transformation of industries” and enable more people to benefit from digital technologies.

Develop future-oriented capabilities

“Huawei needs to focus on its core business and move away from the periphery,” said Ping. “Huawei will, for example, increase investment in areas like core digital power technologies.” Cutting costs will not pave the way to sustainable survival.

Attract global talent

Huawei aims to grow its teams in key domains like software, algorithms, and computing power. It will encourage “ambitious employees to dig deep into science and dive headfirst into uncertain domains”.