But finding them in UAE shops is still a challenge that won't be easy to overcome

For any Egyptian expat, these brands are enough to evoke memories and get their sweet cravings going into overdrive. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Molto chocolate-filled croissants, Lambada wafers, Freska bars and Temmy’s cornflakes are just a few of the snacking essentials Egyptians grew up on..

“One of my favourite things to do when I go back is to go to a koshk (a street vendor) to buy some candy,” Samia Khalifa, an Egyptian living in Dubai, said.

These household names are produced in Egypt and principally targeted at the domestic market. They tend to take inspiration from US snacks, for example, with the Egyptian cookie brand ‘Borio’ inspired by Oreo, and the chips brand ‘Days’ inspired by - you guessed it - Lays.

However, Egyptian companies are also producing their own unique snacks as well, to offer more affordable options rather than the pricey imports. One of the most loved is Molto, a bag of mini stuffed croissants.

Breaking into the UAE market has not been easy for some of the all-time favourite snack brands from Egypt. Those that have are often sold at select stores only. Image Credit: Supplied

No stopping for COVID-19

So much so the company that owns it, Edita, was launching new products and flavours even during the pandemic, and generating an instant response from those with a sugar craving. “

On whether Edita plans to launch Molto in the UAE, a company spokesperson at Gulfood 2021 gave a firm ‘No’. And which would cause any amount of heartburn for Egyptian expats. Nevertheless, Egyptians can find some of their favourite candies at select supermarkets in the UAE And Snacks like Lambada Wafers and Droo cakes can be purchased at just the one store in the UAE - Al Khebra Al Raidah Hypermarket in Sharjah.

Super niche

Hany El Masary, a partner at the company told Gulf News that they are hoping to expand the range of Egyptian produced goods in the UAE. “We get Egyptians visiting from all over the UAE, so they can get their hands on nostalgia snacks as well as other food,” he said.

Some are having trouble penetrating the market. Senyorita Group, the food company that creates Lion, Windows and Days chips, are struggling to enter the market as the competition in the UAE is already so high.

“I myself grew up eating Lion and Days chips, but the one that is most widespread in Egypt is Windows,” said Nada Mohammed, a representative at Senyorita Group. “We have been trying to enter the UAE market for years, but Lays is such a dominant force, that it has been really difficult.

“I think the one that could stand out the most is Windows, as it is more unique.” (The brand is named after the shape of the chip itself, a square shape with lines down the middle.)

There are around 400,000 Egyptian expats in the UAE. To give them a feel of home, there are the Egyptian restaurants, coffee shops (Ahawy) and a multitude of koshari spots. Plus the music and movies.