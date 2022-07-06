Dubai: At around $1,770 an ounce, gold prices are now at its lowest point since the start of the year, after dropping nearly $40 in 24 hours. The Dubai Gold Rate was at Dh203.25 a gram for 22K overnight and should drop further as the first rate for the day is set after 8am UAE time.

The earliest low point for gold was on January 28, when it was in the $1,788 range. “If the gold remains at $1,770 – or even go lower – this would make for a ‘golden week’ for shoppers in the UAE,” said a retailer. “It took way too long for gold to slip under $1,800 in these two years – and shoppers have been waiting.”

Jewellery sources say that many UAE residents had been holding back on purchases in the expectation that gold could drop. Now, they have been proved right, and these buyers intend to take full advantage. (In fact, many resident shoppers – especially those from the Subcontinent, Egypt and even Turkey – were even holding back on their monthly remittances to see whether gold prices would drop and they can take advantage.)

In fact, many “Shoppers had called to lock in their purchase price at around Dh205/gm last week, when gold slipped to $1,798,” said the retailer. “They had hoped it would drop further and they make the sale at the lower price. Then, when gold started this week at $1,809, they were disappointed.

“But now, they are the ones who will benefit the most because they would get it at Dh203 or under.”

Will gold stick to these levels?

In these two years, each time gold prices dropped below $1,800, it was only fleeting. The window of opportunity for shoppers would be limited to about 48 hours max.

Oil’s latest drop has to do with multiple factors, not least that economies run a higher risk of dropping into a recession. Oil prices too are under pressure with the recession talk. The other factor that will have a hand in gold’s short-term direction is the next US interest rate hike in the coming days, and likely setting up another round of gains for the dollar. Will this soften up gold prices further?

What should UAE shoppers do?